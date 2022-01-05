Winter Weather Advisory in Effect from Thursday Afternoon to Friday Morning

The National Weather Service has placed Southern Maryland under a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m., to Friday, Jan.7 at 10:00 a.m.

WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Isolated higher amounts of around 5 inches are possible.

WHERE…In Maryland, St. Marys County. In Virginia, Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George Counties.

WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected between 10 PM and 2 AM when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

