Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Two Suspects in Theft from Lusby Sneade’s Ace Home Center

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft complaint that occurred on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center, located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD.

Investigation revealed an unknown suspect removed a knife and then a chainsaw blade from their packaging while the second suspect acted as a lookout.

The suspects were seen leaving in a silver late model Toyota pickup truck with heavy damage on the front driver’s side.



Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 50-60 years of age with a medium build and receding hairline.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years of age with a heavy-set build and blonde hair and beard.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Deputy R. Jones at [email protected] Please refer to case number 21-72488.

Calvert County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Calvert County Crime Solvers by calling (410) 535-2880 . Tips can also be submitted by email: [email protected] or by using the Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 to download.

