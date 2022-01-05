St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Pictured in Motor Vehicle Burglary in Hollywood

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a motor vehicle burglary investigation.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:14 p.m., the suspect used a portable grinder to cut the lock off the rear door of the victim’s truck, parked in the 23900 block of Prop Way in Hollywood. The suspect stole numerous Milwaukee power tools.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing sunglasses under a dark blue or black full face ski mask, a gray hooded jacket, dark colored pants, gloves and camo muck boots.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337 or email [email protected] Case # 64829-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

