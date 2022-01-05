St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Administrative Hearing for An Employee January 20, 2022 in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an administrative hearing for an employee on January 20, 2022, at the District 4 Station located at 21633 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

The hearing board will convene at 8:00 a.m. and will be open to the press and public. There is limited seating to maintain social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19. Portions of the hearing may be closed during witness testimony.

An administrative hearing is a panel of Law Enforcement/ Correctional Officers from outside agencies who decide after evidence is presented by the Office of Professional Responsibilities, if an accused employee violated the policies and procedures of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

If the employee is found to have violated a policy at the conclusion of the administrative hearing, a recommendation of discipline will be advised by members of the board. The final determination of discipline imposed will be decided by Sheriff Tim Cameron, after careful consideration and review of transcripts from the administrative hearing and the board’s recommendation.