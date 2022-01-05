Face Coverings Required for St. Mary’s County Government Buildings and Public Transportation

Effective Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, face coverings are required for all visitors and employees inside St. Mary’s County buildings and while using public transit and must completely cover the nose and mouth.

St. Mary’s County Government buildings include Senior Centers, Recreational Centers, Correctional Centers, Indoor Facilities at Public Parks, Golf Courses, Swimming Pools (except when swimming), etc.; while on Public Transportation, such as the STS service, or inside any other building owned and operated by St. Mary’s County Government and open to and allowing the entrance of the public. However, this policy does not require persons to wear face coverings:

if, due to a bona fide disability or medical condition, it would be unsafe for the person to do so; to the extent wearing a Face Covering would impede communication by or with persons who have a hearing impairment or other disability, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;

iii. if wearing a Face Covering would subject the person to an unsafe working condition, as determined by federal, state, or local occupational safety regulators or workplace safety guidelines;

to the extent wearing a Face Covering would make it impossible to receive services requiring access to the face, mouth, or head; while consuming food or beverages; while swimming or engaging in other physical activities where the use of a Face Covering is likely to pose a bona fide safety risk;

vii. while operating any Public Transportation conveyance, provided that the person is (1) the sole operator of the conveyance, and (2) located in a separate compartment that is off-limits to riders; or

viii. to the extent it is necessary to observe the person’s entire face to verify such person’s identity for bona fide security purposes;

who are under 5 years of age; at any outdoor venue owned and operated by St. Mary’s County Government

For more information on St. Mary’s County Government operations, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.