SMECO Continues Power Restoration Work





As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has about 2,468 members without electric service following the storm that hit the area on Monday.

SMECO spokesperson, Tom Dennison, said, “Our SMECO crews and our contractor crews are working to restore electric service to the remaining areas without power. We have about 298 outages in St. Mary’s County and 509 outages in Calvert County. In Charles and Prince George’s counties we have a total of about 1,661 outages. Some of these customers will have power restored tonight, while others will be addressed Thursday.”

Dennison added, “We always stress the importance of safety, but when our personnel have been working long days in cold weather, working safely is paramount. Although line crews work in dangerous conditions and their jobs are physically and mentally demanding, we know how important it is for our members to have their electric service restored. We are in the home stretch and expect that nearly everyone will have power by Thursday night, except for some areas which are difficult to access.”

The majority of outages have been caused by heavy snow on limbs and trees, which crews must remove with chainsaws before repairing power lines. Broken cross arms and poles are also a common cause of outages.

The status of SMECO’s power outages, helpful information, and outage reporting link are available at smeco.coop/outage.