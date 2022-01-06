Sara Ann Browne, 26, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 18th, 2021, in Cookeville, TN. Born in Leonardtown, MD on August 24th, 1995 to Bobbi and James Browne, Jr. She was a soon-to-be mom to her twin babies- Elizabeth Maria and Andrew Lee.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather James Carlyle Brown, Sr., and great grandparents- Edgar B. And Charlotte (Newton) Browne, Jr, Leroy, and Sarah (Gibson) Brady, Theodore, and Goldie (Tasker) Newton, and Cecil and Elizabeth (Angle) Hager.

She is survived by her parents, her siblings- James Browne, III, Elizabeth Browne, Matthew Browne, Rebecca Browne, Robert Browne, Amber Browne, Christopher Browne. As well as her grandparents-Aileen Browne (Brady), Deborah and Jose Mejia (Newton), and Robert and Darlene (Kelley) Hager. And her uncle Robert Hager, her aunts Stephanie (Fogle) and Duston Shewbert, Charlotte (Browne) and Travis Wise, and Donna (Browne) and Dennis Richardson, as well as a multitude of extended aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Sara was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. She graduated from Great Mills High School in 2014, where she spent her years playing the mellophone and bass drum in marching band, playing the French horn in band, and one year of indoor Color guard.

After high school, she followed her passion for helping others by getting an Associate of Arts degree in Arts and Science and an Associate of Arts degree in Arts and Science in Social Sciences.

Sara moved to Florence, Texas, in April of 2021 to pursue some leads to further her life. After finding herself pregnant with her twins, she decided to move back home to St. Mary’s County, MD to be with her family to start and raise her family.

Sara was a follower of Jesus and was a born-again Christian.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris McComb officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Donnie Newton, John Vallejo, Isaiah Gressen, Dustin Shewbert, Patrick Browne, and Mathew Mincey. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Browne, III, Matthew Browne, Robert Browne, and Christopher Browne.