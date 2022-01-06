Daniel Ignatius Sebacher, 89, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on December 26, 2021, in Charlotte, Hall, MD. Born on January 23, 1932 in St. Charles, MO, he was the son of the late Elizabeth Sebacher and Leo A. Sebacher. Daniel was the loving husband of Shirley M. Sebacher, whom he married on June 8, 1957 in St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Charles, MO. He is survived by his children Kim Fancher (Scott) of Sammamish, WA, Andrew Sebacher (Donna) of Machi Pongo, VA, Lynn Sebacher of Hampton, VA, and Kurt Sebacher (Tammie) of California, MD, his siblings Joseph Sebacher of St. Charles, MO and Mary Catherine Sebacher of Columbia, MO, as well as nine grandchildren. Daniel was preceded in death by his siblings Robert Sebacher, Phyllis Kneemiller, and Joan Ebbesmeyer.

Daniel graduated from St. Peter High School in 1949. He graduated from St. Louis University in 1959 with a B.S. in Geophysical Engineering, and went on to obtain an M.S. in Physics from the University of Missouri in 1961. Daniel moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 013 from Osage County, MO. He served in the United States Air Force for four years, from 1951 to 1955 as an Air Traffic Control Operator, and then became an Atmospheric Research Physicist for NASA at the Langley Research Center in Hampton, VA for 26 years, retiring in 1988.

Interment will be held in St. Charles Borromeo Church Cemetery in St. Charles, MO at a later date.

