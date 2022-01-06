Barbara Ann Sullivan Morgan, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on December 30, 2021 in Abell, MD. She was born on October 23, 1942, in Baltimore, MD, to the late Thelma Frances Sullivan and Leo Joseph Sullivan. Barbara was the loving wife of James Roy Morgan, Jr., whom she married on October 10, 1992. Barbara is survived by her children Deborah Kollar (Joe) of Abell, MD, Wendy Long (Tony) of Mechanicsville, MD, Allen Modlin of Little Hocking, OH, 23 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and her sister Mary Frances Wheeler (Bryant) of Easton, MD. She was preceded in death by her son Kenny Modlin. Step-children, Donnie Butler, Jackie O’Day, (Dan), Mike Butler, (Leona), Rick Butler, Patrick Butler, (Julie), and Michelle Lewis, (Jerry). In-laws, Dennis Morgan, (Sandy), Steve Morgan, (Cindy), Glenn Morgan, Jean and Donnie Nelson, Gayle White, (Roger), Kathy Guy, (Bobby), and Kevin Morgan, (Lisa).

Barbara graduated from Holy Comforter. She worked the electronic division for Cooke Engineering, retiring after 15 years. She loved to sing, dance, and read. Barbara also enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and crosswords puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Stephen Wyble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Guy, J.F. Nelson, Korbin Kollar, Myles Long, Michael Ryan Scott, and Jeffrey Butler. Honorary pallbearers Nikolas Butler, Danny O’Day, Matthew Bernd, Nathan Modlin, Jacob Modlin, Ricky Butler, and Daniel Modlin.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and ACTS (A Community That Shares) P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.