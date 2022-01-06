Terry Lee Reece, “Marvin”, 70, of Callaway, MD, passed away on December 31, 2021 at his home. Born on September 21, 1951 in Norton, VA, he was the son of Ruby Lovetta (Willis) Reece and the late Joe Donald Reece, Sr. Terry was the loving husband of Julie Marie Reece, whom he married on December 4, 1996 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his children Evan Reece, Ryan Reece, and Rita Reece, his siblings Rick Reese, Michelle Waliser, and Diana MacQuarrie, three grandchildren, and his special companion, “Joe Joe”, his golden retriever. Terry was preceded in death by his siblings Steve Reece, Rita Goddard, and Joe Reece, Jr. “Dunie”.

Terry was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident, and graduated from Great Mills High School. He worked as a welder/mechanic for DynCorp for 15 years, retiring in 2014. Terry enjoyed wood working, being outside, and taking care of his dogs.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Ann Lumpkins officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Reece, Johnny Archer, Dragon Pulliam, David Adams, Joe Miesowitz, and Johnny Heard. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Wise, Jr., Traci Pulliam, Catherine Andrews, Susan Knott, Mark Knott, and Ryan Reece.

Contributions may be made to Prostate Cancer Foundation at www.pcf.org.

At the family’s request, masks will be required inside the funeral home.

