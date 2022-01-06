Catherine (Dinkey) Herbert was born in Leonardtown, Maryland on July 23, 1949, and departed this life December 23, 2021. The Lord has set her free, he said it is time my child for rest, come home with me.

Catherine is survived by her husband of 49 years Joseph Herbert; with this union they raised seven children Kevin (Helvi), Kelvin, Felicia, Leslie, Tranyna, Kermit (Sonia) and Dana (Mark). Grandma Dink Dink has twenty-three grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sister in-law Ann Butler, brother in-laws Ronnie (Vivian), David (Linda), Melvin (Ann) and Rob-Bernard a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Catherine is preceded in death by her parents James E. Armstrong and Catherine I. Armstrong, brothers William (Diddy) Scriber and James (Dingum) Armstrong, sister in-laws Sarah Scriber and Agnes Yates, brother in-law Francis Herbert and best friend Audrey Dickerson.

Catherine graduated from Chopticon High School. Catherine loved playing bingo with her riding partner (Mary Puddin Bowman), spades and pat. Catherine had a heart of gold and could never say the word “NO” if you asked her for a favor or two. She was a taxicab to many. Catherine was a member of the Knights of St. Johns Ladies Auxiliary #305 Bushwood for 29 years. Catherine worked at St. Mary’s Nursing Home for 15 years before retiring, she also did home care for another 6 years before her health would not allow her to continue this was her love of caring for people, she will be missed by all.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., by Reverend Stephen Wible. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618.

