Jean Elizabeth Terry (93) of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home on December 27, 2021.

Jean was born on October 13, 1928 in Washington DC, to the late George Tabor and Rosalee Tippett. She was the beloved wife of Spurgeon D. Terry, Jr. for 72 years until he preceded her in death on July 31, 2020.

Together Jean and Spurgeon raised ten children: Robert Francis (Rosie) Terry of Desert Hot Springs, CA, James Joseph (Aurea Acosta-D) Terry of San Diego, CA, Michael Anthony (Fran) Terry, of Leola, PA, John-D (Gina) Terry of College Park, MD, Mary Rosalee Middledorf (Bob Middledorf-D) of Laurel, MD, Faye Marie (Richard) Winemiller of Lemon Grove, CA, Margaret Jean (David) Naber of Daytona Beach, FL, Kathleen Marie (Robert) Faber of Clarksville, MD, Joan Esther Stevens of Hollywood, MD, and Theresa Virginia Bond (Richard) of Ellicott City, MD.

She was loved by her baby sister, Joan Tippett Dalton, her brothers Michael (Jackie) Tippett and Tommy (Donna) Tippett, and her sisters-in-law, Gloria Tippett and Barbara Tippett-all from Tippett Point in Hollywood, Maryland, her 20 grandchildren, and her 17 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, John Edward Terry, her infant twin sister, Joan Esther Tippett, her brothers, Joe Tippett, Francis (June) Tippett, Jimmy (Janet) Tippett, John Tippett, her brother-in-law John Dalton, her granddaughter, Jennifer Burns, her daughter-in-law, Aurea Acosta Terry, and her son-in-law, Bob Middledorf.

Jean and Spurgeon were daily Mass and Rosary attendees at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church for nearly 30 years. Before retiring to Southern Maryland, Jean and Spurgeon were active members of St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Hyattsville, Maryland. Their ten children attended school at St. Jerome’s Catholic School. Jean was active in the women’s sodality at St. Jerome’s and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus at St. John Francis Regis. Jean volunteered at St. Jerome’s School and later worked at Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Federal Credit Union. Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jean was loved by everyone who knew her. She was kind, loving, generous, and compassionate. She had a very strong faith that guided her life and was devoted to the Blessed Mother.

The family will receive friends for a “Celebration of Life” on Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 with a viewing at the church from 10am – 12 noon followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43972 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 or Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

