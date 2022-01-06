Jean Lenora Martin was born November 25, 1950, in Charlotte Hall, MD to the late Harry Joseph Martin, Sr., and the late Mary Virginia Martin,” Gross”. Jean was the youngest of seven (7) children. Jean departed this life early Christmas morning at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

After Jean graduated from High School in La Plata, Maryland, she decided to work in various restaurants in the Charlotte Hall and Mechanicsville area. Jean enjoyed being around children and decided to become a home care provider for her niece and nephews, as well as some neighborhood children. She enjoyed fixing lunch for them and playing game with them. Jean was also a home care provider for her mother.

Jean enjoyed reading novels, especially if they were written by Wanda E. Brunstetter, Debbie McComber and Nicholas Sparks. However, the love of Jean’s life was cooking, especially baking. Jean won 1st prize, earning her a blue ribbon several years ago, at the St. Mary’s County Fair for her famous “Rich Butter Pound Cake.” Each year after that, Jean would make one of her famous cakes for her Church’s auction and people would pay as much as $70 to $80 for one.

Jean belonged to a couple of organizations in the County. She joined the Immaculate Conception Ladies Auxiliary of the knight of St. John’s International in October of 1998. She held a couple of officer positions but what she really enjoyed, was traveling to the different states for the International Conventions and spending time with the other Christian women.

Jean joined the Maryland TOPS weight loss group to get control of her weight. Jean reached her goal and became TOPS Maryland State Queen. She was also crowned queen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and that was her very first plane ride. Jean found her new passion traveling out of the area for events and meeting new people. She was an absolute joy to be around and her loving and caring personality made her friends with everyone she would meet. She would never be sad; she was always happy because “what is there to be sad about?”

Jean is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Virginia Mae Frances, Dorothy Marie Martin, and Marian Delores Holley. Jean leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Harry Joseph Martin, Jr.; her sisters: Mary Theresa Lee (John), and Doris Elaine Martin; her special uncle, James Patrick Gross, (Josephine) and special aunt, Alice R. Neals; her uncles, William E. Martin, and Deacon Robert L. Martin, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends and acquaintances.

