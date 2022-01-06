Allen Neilson Dyson, Jr. of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away on December 15, 2021 at his home.

He was born on September 20, 1943 to Allen Dyson Sr. and Marie Dyson “Huntington” in Washington D.C. He was the youngest of two (2) children. After he graduated from La Plata High School, he decided to serve his country proud and signed up for the United States Air Force, in 1963. After he was honorably discharged in 1967, he worked many different jobs before finding his career at as a supervisor with Pepco. He truly enjoyed and excelled at this occupation and had many great stories and friends from these years. Even though he was great at his job, and had an admirable work ethic in the industry, he found his true passion after retirement, working in the Amish Community. He considered them his family, calling most of them his brothers of choice. He grew up with Isreal Swarey and they have been “brothers” for the most part of his life, just being there for each other in their good times and bad, spending their off times together.

Even though he was born in Washington D.C. he grew up in Charlotte Hall, Maryland where he could enjoy fishing with his friends or out in the woods hunting. Most of his friends knew him as Neil. He never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. He would do anything for a laugh and always enjoyed a good joke. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart. He’d give you anything even if he didn’t know you. He could make you laugh when you were mad, smile when you were sad, and truly entertain you with stories of bygone years.

He loved fiercely and deeply and we take comfort in knowing that Neil is now at peace and surrounded by light.

Neil is survived by his wife, Pamela Dyson of Mechanicsville, Maryland; his son Chris Dyson and his wife Michelina Dyson of Southern Maryland; his sister Lois Benton and her husband Bryan Benton and their son Steve Benton and his wife Lisa and their children Gabrielle and Rebecca of LaPlata, Maryland; his “brother” Isreal Swarey and many more friends. He is pre-deceased by his son Michael, late wife Carolyn, a great number of family, friends, and favorite dogs reuniting with him on the other side.

The family will accept friends for Neil’s Life Celebration on January 5, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with his Funeral Service starting at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Jim Wickham of Living Word Community Church in Mechanicsville, Maryland. Interment will be held on January 6, 2021 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, at 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623, at 10:30 a.m. with Military Honors.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.