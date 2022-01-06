Victor Anthony Szuba, 80, passed away on December 13, 2021 at his home in Hughesville, Maryland. He was born on July 22, 1941 in Missouri to Anthony Szuba and Angelica Nabar.

Victor is survived by his wife Cora Szuba of Hughesville, Maryland and his niece Denna Rucker of Greenfield, Indiana. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Anthony Szuba and Angelica Nabar.

All services are private at this time.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.