Mary Ellen R. Moore of Charlotte Hall, MD died on December 30, 2021, daughter of the late Loren Clement Moore and the late Hattie Amelia (Ridgeway) Moore. Born June 3, 1923 in Washington, D.C. Preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters. Survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Special nieces: Betty Lynn Moore of LaPlata, MD; Shirley J. Ciarracchi of Clarksville, TN; Margaret E. McMahon of Manchester, ME; George N. Redlich and wife Patsy of Mountain View, MO; Brian M. Moore and wife, Cheryl of W. Pueblo, Colorado; and sister in-law, Judy G. Moore of Pensacola, FL. Special friends: James and Lois Thorne; Kim and Paul Gryskewicz and family; Beverly Burnett; Louise Basler; Mrs. Robey; Frank and Ruth Hill; Lorranna Gray; Cindy Robinson and all the personnel of Bank of the Chesapeake, formerly Tri-County First Bank.

Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling when she was younger and working out at the senior center gym in later years. She always took care of others and loved telling stories of times passed. Genealogy was a passion that she really enjoyed and researching her family history brought her great joy.

Family and friends will be received at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Steve Humphrey of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, in Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.

