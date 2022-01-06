Bruce Edward Chase, 71, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born on December 10, 1950 in Washington D.C. to the late John Winship Chase and Mary Katherine Shingleton. He was the oldest of six (6) children.

After Bruce graduated from Suitland High School, he joined the United States Army in 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1971. Bruce was the owner of a home improvement business, New Horizon and also was retired from the Federal Government with 29 years of service.

Bruce enjoyed spending time at the beach, mostly Ocean City, MD, eating at different restaurants, walking on the boardwalk, sharing experiences with family and friends and cultivating relationships with those in the local businesses. He always said when he visited Ocean City for the first time in his teens that was where he wanted to be.

Bruce was incredibly active his entire life. He had a love for motorcycle riding, cooking on the grill, attending football games, caring for animals, and visiting wineries. He never missed a workout and enjoyed spending time with his friends at Panera.

Bruce was a loving Uncle spending as much time as he could with his nieces and nephews. He was a beloved husband to the love of his life, Jennifer Marie Tayman-Chase.

He adored his family and continued to love them up to his death with his whole heart. He was a devoted friend and cared deeply about his relationships with those close to him.

Bruce left many meaningful and happy memories for those who knew and loved him that will last their lifetimes. His family and friends will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Jennifer Marie Tayman-Chase of Waldorf, MD; brother Paul Shingleton, Jr. (Christine) of Bel Alton, MD; sisters, Sandy Friedman of Gambrills, MD, Nancy Neff (Alan) of Mechanicsville, MD and Paula Shingleton of Berryville, VA and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Winship Chase, his biological father; step-father, Paul Shingleton, Sr., mother, Mary Katherine Shingleton “Peters” and sister, Lorna Shingleton.

The family will accept friends for Bruce’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. where friends and family will share stories and memories. Interment will follow immediately with Military Honors at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

