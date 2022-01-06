Pastor Stephen “Steve” William Updegrave, 73 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 3, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on July 15, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to the late William James Updegrave, D.D.S. and Sarah Jane Wills Updegrave.

Stephen married Karen Marie Howe on June 12, 1971 in Philadelphia, PA. They spent 50 wonderful years together. They enjoyed [hobbies]. Stephen and his family resided in St. Mary’s County from 1997 to 2012 and returned in 2016. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from August 1966 to May 1973. Family, education and God were very important to him. Stephen and Karen were blessed to raise three children, Matthew, Rebecca, and Cody. He studied Religion which eventually led him to become Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, MD. He attended Germantown Friendship School where he earned his GED. He continued his education in Religion earning his Bachelor Degree from Mississippi State, his Master of Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, IN, and his Doctorate Degree in Doctrine of Ministry at Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Leonardtown, MD; his children, Matthew Updegrave (Dawn) of Navarre, FL, Rebecca Cline (Jason) of Leonardtown, MD and Cody Updegrave of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings, Susan Roderick of Mt. Dora, FL, Doug Updegrave of Richmond, VA, and Ellen Parker of Philadelphia, PA and his grandchildren, Kaylee Updegrave of Birmingham, AL, Elizabeth Cline of Leonardtown, MD, and Joshua Cline of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be held on a date to be determined at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 46707 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

