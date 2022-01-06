Deacon Thomas Christopher Spalding, Sr.

Thomas Christopher Spalding, Sr. passed away on Friday, December 31st, 2021. He was born March 13th, 1926 in Baltimore, Md to Leonard Calvert Spalding and Susie Belle Cameron Spalding. When he was 3 years old his mother died. His Aunt Josephine Spalding Goddard and Uncle Clarence Goddard brought him into their home and raised him as their own.

Deacon Spalding was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Susie Belle Spalding, his step mother Mabel Spalding, his Aunt Josephine Goddard and Uncle Clarence Goddard, his brothers James, Russell and Elmer Spalding, Clarence, Benjamin and Joseph Goddard and his sisters Mary Sue Bramall and Mary Agnes Abell. He is survived by his wife Rose Spalding, his nine children: Suzanne Alexander (Dan), Debbie Spalding (the late Michael Morton), Karen Spalding, Cathy Fenwick (Scott Cooley), Thomas Spalding Jr. (Tammy), Clara Stokel Spalding, Frederick Spalding, Patrick Spalding (Angel), Michael Spalding (Mary), John Andrew Spalding (Valerie), 18 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and his sister, Regina Goddard Abell.

Deacon Spalding entered the Navy during the closing days of WWII. Following his honorable discharge he hitch hiked home from San Diego, California to Medley’s Neck in St. Mary’s County, Md. He married Rose Lorraine Cowan, “the love of his life” on September 3rd, 1949 at Our Lady’s Church in Medley’s Neck. Using the GI Bill he apprenticed and became a Machinist and Tool/Dye maker for the U.S. Navy at Patuxent River Naval Test Center where he worked until his retirement.

Family being important, he frequently brought homesick young sailors to his farm for a hot cooked meal and to join in our family life. He was always looking out for anyone who needed a hand.

Being a civic minded man, he served as Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus 1470 and was very involved with his children as a Scout Leader and in the 4-H Club.

His faith was his center. He trained for and was ordained as a permanent Deacon of the Catholic Church. As a Deacon, he served his lifelong community of Our Lady’s Church, Medley’s Neck and in St. Mary’s County wherever he was needed.

The family would like to share his favorite saying and the words that he lived by, “Life is what you make it.”

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 at the Brinsfield Funeral Home in Leonardtown, Md. from 1pm until 3pm. Prayers will follow at 3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 10th at 10am at Our Lady’s Church followed by burial in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Our Lady’s Catholic Church, 41348 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.