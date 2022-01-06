Gazella Beveridge, 89, of Hollywood, MD, formerly of Rayland, Ohio, passed away on December 6, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Gazella was born on August 21, 1932 in Powhatan Point, Ohio to the late Julius Horvath and Mary Kuhn Horvath.

On January 23, 1951 in Glen Robins, Ohio, Gazella wed her beloved husband, the late Thomas Kenneth Beveridge. Together they celebrated 66 very happy years of marriage. Gazella was an active member of the Rayland Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and faith community, crocheting, gardening, watching birds, and most especially, spending time with her family.

Gazella is survived by her daughter, Mary Margaret Beveridge Clifton and son-in-law Wallace L. Clifton, of Hollywood, MD; her sister, Margaret Kurko of Martins Ferry, Ohio; grandchildren, Holly Clifton, of Seattle, WA, Theodore Clifton, of Mechanicsville, MD, Hope Colson, of Hollywood, MD, and Heidi Bajpai, of Ashburn, VA, and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Gazella was predeceased by her son, Thomas Kenneth Beveridge Jr.; sisters, Virginia Shultz, Mary Hamvai, and Helen Bier; and brothers, Alfred, Julius, Henry, Ernest, James, and Eugene Horvath. Gazella was lovingly known as Guggie, Geezie, and Tootsie and was adored by so many who will miss her greatly. Contact the family for service information.

