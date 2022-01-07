School/Government Delays and Closures for Friday, January 7, 2022

January 6, 2022

Due to inclement weather conditions the following closures and delays have been announced for Friday, January 7, 2022. Check back for updates.

LAST UPDATE: 1/6/2022 @ 8:47 p.m.

St. Mary’s County

  • St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All SMCPS Schools have a delayed opening of two hours on Friday, January 7, 2022.AM Pre-Kindergarten and AM Head Start students will not have school. There will be classes for PM Pre-Kindergarten and PM Head Start students.Employee Code 1:
    All SMCPS schools will open 2 hours late on Friday, January 7, 2022. Code 1 for employees. 10- and 11-month employees report to work two hours late. Twelve-month employees report to work up to two hours late but no later than 9:20 a.m. All employees normally beginning their day after 9:20 a.m. are to report to work on time. Designated emergency personnel should report at the time directed by their supervisor. For more information, visit https://www.smcps.org/employee-status-codes
  • St Mary’s College of Maryland: Due to expected freezing rain and accumulating snow overnight, St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be operating on a 2 hour delay Friday January 7, 2022.   All offices will open at 10:00 am.
Calvert County: 

  • Calvert County Public Schools: CCPS will be opening on a 2-hour delay Friday, January 7th. There is a possibility for districtwide closure. That decision will be shared by 7:00 AM tomorrow morning.
Charles County

  • Charles County Public Schools: Due to the inclement weather forecast, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will operate on a code red for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Schools and offices are closed tomorrow and there will be no virtual instruction for students. During a code red, only essential CCPS staff report to work. Visit the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com for the most up-to-date information.
Other

