St. Mary’s County Government Offices Operating Under Delayed Opening Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

Winter weather across the area has brought snow and may cause hazardous travel conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.

As such, St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will open at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Liberal leave remains in effect for employees.

The Department of Recreation and Parks operations are as follows:

Before School-School Age Centers – Open at 8:30 am.

Wellness and Aquatics Center – Open at 10 a.m.

Gymnastics Center – Open 10 a.m.

Great Mills Pool – Open at 4 p.m.

Recreation Facilities – Open at 10 a.m.

Museums – Open at noon

Wicomico Shores Golf Course – Closed

Wicomico Riverview Restaurant – Open at noon – 6:00pm for Carryout’s only

All three Senior Activity Centers (Chancellors Run, Garvey and Northern) will open at 10 a.m. There will be no Home-Delivered Meals.

The St. Andrews Landfill and all six convenience centers will open at 10 a.m.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP), and ADA Paratransit operations will begin operating at 8 a.m.

Circuit Court will open at 10 a.m. for staff, 10:30 a.m. for the public and 11 a.m. for the docket.

District Court will open at 10 a.m. for staff, 10:30 a.m. for the public and 11 a.m. for the docket.

St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Lexington Park and Leonardtown) will open at 10 a.m. for staff and 10:30 a.m. for the public.

St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) administrative offices will open at 10 a.m.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2022. Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) offices at 10 a.m., COVID testing, and vaccine sites will open at noon.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening. There will be no AM Pre-Kindergarten or AM Head Start classes.

For additional information on county government, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.