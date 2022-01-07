Calvert County Government Offices to Open at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7

Calvert County Government offices will open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.
Calvert County Circuit Court will also open to employees at 10:30 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.
The following services and facilities are impacted:
- County convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will open at 10:30 a.m.
- County transportation services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Community centers will open at 10:30 a.m.
- All Calvert County parks will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed due to storm damage. The facility will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8.
- Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be closed.
- The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.
- Calvert Marine Museum will open at 10:30 a.m.
- All Calvert Library locations will open as normal at noon.
- The Calvert County Health Department will open at 10:30 a.m.
- The COVID-19 call center will open at 10:30 a.m.
Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.
Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.