Calvert County Government Offices to Open at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7

Calvert County Government offices will open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

Calvert County Circuit Court will also open to employees at 10:30 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

The following services and facilities are impacted:

County convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will open at 10:30 a.m.

County transportation services will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m.

Community centers will open at 10:30 a.m.

All Calvert County parks will open at 10:30 a.m.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed due to storm damage. The facility will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be closed.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.

Calvert Marine Museum will open at 10:30 a.m.

All Calvert Library locations will open as normal at noon.

Calvert County Circuit Court will open at 10:30 a.m. Court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m.

The Calvert County Health Department will open at 10:30 a.m.

The COVID-19 call center will open at 10:30 a.m.

Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.