Calvert County Government Offices to Open at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7

January 7, 2022

Calvert County Government offices will open at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, due to inclement weather, with liberal leave in effect. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

Calvert County Circuit Court will also open to employees at 10:30 a.m. with liberal leave in effect; court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m. Employees must contact their supervisors to request liberal leave.

The following services and facilities are impacted:

  • County convenience centers and the Appeal Landfill will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • County transportation services will begin at 10:30 a.m.
  • Senior centers will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • Community centers will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • All Calvert County parks will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center is closed due to storm damage. The facility will reopen Saturday, Jan. 8.
  • Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be closed.
  • The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • Calvert Marine Museum will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • All Calvert Library locations will open as normal at noon.
  • Calvert County Circuit Court will open at 10:30 a.m. Court proceedings will begin at 11 a.m.
  • The Calvert County Health Department will open at 10:30 a.m.
  • The COVID-19 call center will open at 10:30 a.m.

Officials will monitor conditions throughout the morning and make a further determination on whether a change in closure status is warranted.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

