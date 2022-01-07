Operating Schedule for Charles County Government on Friday, January 7, 2022

During weather events or other emergency events, this web page will be updated to reflect the operating status of Charles County Government Facilities. Click below for the service you are obtaining a status for.

Updated: Friday, Jan. 7, at 4:45 a.m.

County snow operations or to report a concern: click here.

Charles County Government Building : Opening at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 Essential personnel and employees required to maintain operations during inclement weather are to report to work as scheduled.

Community Services Operating Status: Click Here Community Service Building Senior Centers and Nanjemoy community Center operations Meals on Wheels AlphaBest Childcare at Port Tobacco

Environmental Services Operating Status : Click Here Curbside Recycling and Yard Waste Collection Landfill and Piney Church Road Mulch Facility Recycling Centers Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Planning and Growth Management: Click here

Recreations, Parks, and Tourism : Click Here Recreation Programs and Activities School-based Community Centers Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center Port Tobacco Recreation Center Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center – Recreation Activities Indoor and Outdoor Pools Crain Memorial Welcome Center Port Tobacco Historic Village

Tri-County Animal Shelter : Normal Operations Monday-Saturday: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. except Government holidays

VanGO Operating Status : Click Here Due to driver shortages, VanGO will be unable to operate the following routes starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022: Berry Road, La Plata, Pinefield, Indian Head I, and Indian Head II. Contact VanGO at 301-609-7917 for additional information.

