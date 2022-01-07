Detectives Investigating Double Fatal Shooting After 15-Year-Old Shoots Three of His Family Members

On Thursday, January 6, 2021, at approximately 5:50 p.m., police responded to the 8500 block of Wendy Street in Clinton, for the reported shooting.

Detectives arrived on the scene and found two victims, an adult female and a child, located deceased inside of a home.

A third person, an adult male, was later located and transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police placed a juvenile suspect in custody on the scene.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said the shooting is a “family tragedy.” with the incident appearing to be a domestic-related incident.

Police have not official released the relationship between the victims and suspect.

Investigators are working to determine circumstances leading up to the shooting. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

Updates will be provided when they become available.