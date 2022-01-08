UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Double Fatal Shooting After 15-Year-Old Shoots Three Family Members

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile suspect in connection with a domestic-related double homicide in Clinton Thursday evening.

The victims are identified as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her eight-year-old son Asa Oxley. The suspect is a 15-year-old family member. He is charged as an adult.

On January 6, 2022, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers located the two victims inside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

A third victim, an adult male, was also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He is also a family member of the suspect and victims.

Responding patrol officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and took him into custody. He is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree attempted murder and related charges.

He has admitted to the shootings. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The motive is under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 22-0000728.



