Prince George’s County First Responders responded to the 14000 block of South Springfield Road in Brandywine, for an investigation.

Crews arrived on the scene and found two deceased victims and one victim unconscious.

Firefighters found a generator inside the home that was on and running.

The unconscious victim was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation as a potential carbon monoxide exposure.

Updates will be provided when they become available.