UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With Crashing Police Car While Under the Influence of Alcohol

UPDATE 2/24/2022: The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Jermaine Parvell Mason, 39, in connection with a motor vehicle collision that occurred on January 7, 2022.

Mason, an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy, was allegedly driving his marked patrol vehicle when he crossed over the center line on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick and collided head-on with an on-coming vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was seriously injured.

The charges include driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving, and several other motor vehicle violations. The charges follow a month-long investigation into the matter by the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney Robert Harvey indicated that his office will have no further comment until the evidence is formally presented in court. A trial date has not yet been scheduled by the District Court of Maryland for Calvert County.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Monte.

UPDATE 1/10/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed against Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Mason, one of the drivers involved in the January 7th, 2021 motor vehicle crash on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

1/7/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022 in the 1300 block of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD involving an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Preliminary investigation revealed an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling on Dares Beach Road in his marked patrol cruiser and struck another vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were flown to Washington Regional Capital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators are looking into whether or not alcohol may have been a contributing factor on the deputy’s behalf.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this crash, is asked to please contact Sgt. E. Carter at [email protected]