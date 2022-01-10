UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Releases Statement on Deputy Involved in Serious Motor Vehicle Crash

UPDATE: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed against Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Mason, one of the drivers involved in the January 7th, 2021 motor vehicle crash on Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

1/7/2022: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022 in the 1300 block of Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD involving an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Preliminary investigation revealed an off-duty Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling on Dares Beach Road in his marked patrol cruiser and struck another vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were flown to Washington Regional Capital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators are looking into whether or not alcohol may have been a contributing factor on the deputy’s behalf.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this crash, is asked to please contact Sgt. E. Carter at [email protected]