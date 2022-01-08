Police Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center, Suspect in Custody After Hours Long Barricade Situation

UPDATE: 1/8/2022 at 8:22 a.m.: Suspect is in custody, an ambulance and medic unit responded to the scene for the suspect reportedly suffering from injuries (EMS described the suspects injuries as lacerations and a “penetrating injury”)

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the suspects injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

1/8/2022: On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 3:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and severe lacerations.

Fire and rescue personnel proceeded into the scene and requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of police.

Upon conducting a K9 track, officers were led to an apartment building in close proximity to the victims where police located the apartment door to have fresh blood on it. Witnesses reported the suspect lived in this apartment.

After multiple attempts of contact with the suspect, a barricade situation was declared. As of 6:00 a.m., the situation is still ongoing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Emergency Services Team is on the scene/responding to the incident. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

