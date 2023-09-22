UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for 2022 Stabbing

UPDATE 9/22/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Frederick Lee Weems, Jr., 44, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 35 years with 20 years of active incarceration for an incident involving a stabbing.

On January 8, 2022, at approximately 3:16 a.m., deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing.

Officers made contact with the victim, who was bleeding profusely. The victim advised that Mr. Weems forced entry into his apartment and stabbed him multiple times.

At a sentencing hearing, Mr. Weems was sentenced to the following:

Felony first degree assault: 25 years, with 15 years to serve in prison; AND

Second degree assault: ten years, with five years to serve in prison, running consecutive to the felony first degree assault charge.

“No one should ever have to experience the horror of having their home broken into in the middle of the night. I hope this sentence brings a measure of peace to the lives of the victims and their loved ones now that this violent offender is finally being held accountable for his actions and is no longer a risk to our community,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of six and 17 years. At sentencing, the State requested Mr. Weems be sentenced to the maximum penalty of 35 years in prison. The Court imposed a sentence of 35 years with 20 years to serve.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Detective Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead detective.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.



On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 3:16 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

Investigation determined Frederick Lee Weems, age 42 of Lexington Park, forced entry to the victim’s residence and stabbed the victim multiple times, and fled the area on foot.

The victim was flown to an area trauma center for treatment.

Weems fled to his nearby residence and barricaded himself inside. Members from the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) and Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene and attempted negotiations with Weems.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Weems was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault.

A warrant has been obtained for Weems for the following:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault First Degree

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at (301) 475-4200 extension 78072 or by email at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



UPDATE: 1/8/2022 at 8:22 a.m.: Suspect is in custody, an ambulance and medic unit responded to the scene for the suspect reportedly suffering from injuries (EMS described the suspects injuries as lacerations and a “penetrating injury”)

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for the suspects injuries.

The suspect was flown to an area trauma center with injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Updates will be provided when they become available from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

1/8/2022: On Saturday, January 8, 2022, at approximately 3:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds and severe lacerations.

Fire and rescue personnel proceeded into the scene and requested a helicopter for the victim.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot prior to the arrival of police.

Upon conducting a K9 track, officers were led to an apartment building in close proximity to the victims where police located the apartment door to have fresh blood on it. Witnesses reported the suspect lived in this apartment.

After multiple attempts of contact with the suspect, a barricade situation was declared. As of 6:00 a.m., the situation is still ongoing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Emergency Services Team is on the scene/responding to the incident. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to assist.

Updates will be provided when they become available.





