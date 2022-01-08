Julie Oberg Appointed Director of Department of Economic Development

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Oberg as director of the Department of Economic Development, effective Jan. 17, 2022. Oberg most recently served as deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

“Julie’s extensive background serving and promoting the state’s agriculture industry makes her a strong fit as director of Economic Development,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We look forward to the experience and knowledge she brings to the residents and businesses of Calvert County, and to many years of her service and leadership.”

“We believe that Julie’s government and business experience will ensure a successful transition into this position leading our Economic Development department,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “We look forward to having her join our team.”

Prior to her tenure as deputy secretary, Oberg served an additional 10 years with the Maryland Department of Agriculture as director of communications and public information officer and served as director of communications for the Maryland Department of the Environment. Oberg also brings a strong private sector business background. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.

As the Calvert County director of Economic Development, Oberg will oversee programs, activities and services designed to attract, retain and expand strong, healthy and dynamic businesses, agricultural and tourism enterprises that complement Calvert County.

