FCC Affordable Connectivity Program Available to Help Lower Cost of Internet Service

The Board of Calvert County Commissioners advises citizens that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program. The new long-term benefit will help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households struggling to afford internet service.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

More information is available online at ACPBenefit.org.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:

Has an income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines;

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC or Lifeline;

Participates in one of several tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal Head Start (only households meeting the relevant income qualifying standard) Tribal TANF or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income program.

Affordable Connectivity Program enrollment opened on Dec. 31, 2021. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or by going to ACPBenefit.org to submit an online application or print a mail-in application and contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling 877-384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.