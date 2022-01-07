SMECO January 7, 2021 Update – Power Restoration to be Completed by Saturday!





As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 7, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has nearly all of its crews and contractors working in the Nanjemoy, Grayton, and Indian Head areas of Charles County.

According to SMECO spokesperson Tom Dennison, “We had restored electric service to everyone in Calvert, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties, but we are now experiencing additional outages caused by high winds. In the Nanjemoy area of Charles County, crews are making repairs span by span because of the many downed trees in the area caused by Monday’s snowfall.”

Dennison added, “I have talked to linemen who have worked outages for more than 30 years who have said they’ve never seen as much devastation as we experienced in the Nanjemoy area this week. We have less than 300 outages remaining, and we expect to make steady progress throughout the rest of the day so we can have everyone’s power restored tonight.”

Sonja M. Cox, SMECO president and CEO, said, “Our employees and our contract crews have worked tirelessly this week to make repairs, and I appreciate everyone’s hard work. We also appreciate the patience exhibited by our members who were without power following the snowstorm. We know how important it is for everyone to have electric service, and in extraordinary circumstances such as these, it’s good to see that we can all pull together.”

