St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Assault Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an assault investigation.

On Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Lexington Park Stop N Shop to buy a pack of cigarettes. The suspect then walked behind the counter, threatened to shoot the victim and then spit on the victim.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Milton Pesante at 301-475-4200, ext. 8053 or email [email protected] Case # 65950-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

