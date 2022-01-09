AUDIO: Charges Pending After Maryland State Trooper is Struck by Suspected Impaired Driver in Waldorf

On January 7, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf.

The preliminary investigation indicates that while the trooper was attempting to leave the scene in his marked patrol vehicle, he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Crain Highway in lane one. The Cherokee crossed over the northbound lanes, struck a curb and came to rest in a ditch at the intersection of northbound Crain Highway and Holly Lane.

The driver involved in the crash is identified as Demetrius Jequayle Bradford, 29, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. Bradford was driving a black Jeep Cherokee at the time of the incident.

He was the sole occupant in the vehicle, and was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Emergency medical personnel on the scene transported the trooper to the Charles Regional Medical Center by ambulance. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bradford was arrested in October of 2017 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, and has open traffic violations an incident that occurred on August 8, 2021, Bradford has a trial date set for 01/31/2022. He was charged with the following for that incident.

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE

FAILURE OF MV OPER TO PRESENT EVIDENCE OF REQUIRED SECURITY ON REQUEST OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

