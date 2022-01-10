Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed 36-Year-Old Waldorf Man

UPDATE 1/10/2022 @ 5:25 p.m.: On January 9, 2022, at 2:03 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver appeared to be traveling westbound on Acton Lane when the vehicle left the roadway just prior to Tawny Drive and overturned.

The driver, Bruce Matthew Lyles, Jr., 36, of Waldorf, was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Makle at 301-609-6225.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

