UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash That Killed 50-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man

UPDATE 1/10/2022 @ 9:35 a.m.: On Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at approximately 8:43 pm, patrol deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision on Baptist Church Road in the area of Hidden Acres Court in Mechanicsville.

A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located off of the roadway in the woods. The operator, William Spencer Hill, age 50 of Mechanicsville, was extracted from the vehicle with CPR in progress. Hill was later pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene. Initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling northbound on Baptist Church Road when the vehicle ran off the roadway after coming around a bend in the road. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck several trees and overturned.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to call Corporal Brandon Foor #235 at 301-475-4200 ext. 2265 or email [email protected].

1/9/2022: On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26920 Baptist Church Road and Hidden Acres Court in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with the occupant trapped.

The 911 caller reported the single vehicle was overturned and the occupant was trapped but conscious and responding to the caller.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof with the single occupant trapped and no longer responding, firefighters requested a helicopter and assumed he was unconscious. All helicopters were down due to weather.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville responded and extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

A short time after extricating the victim from the vehicle, emergency medical personnel initiated CPR., and a short time later the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, and Traffic Reconstruction will be conducted.

Updates will be provided when they become available.