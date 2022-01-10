Maryland Department of Health Partnering with Local Hospitals as COVID-19 Testing Sites

January 10, 2022

Testing Announcements

  • The MDH-run site in Annapolis at the Corner of Calvert and Bladen Streets and State Center, Baltimore City sites will continue to operate as previously scheduled. Please verify the operating status of any site before visiting. Additional site openings and schedule expansions will be announced in the coming days.
  • The Maryland Department of Health (MDH), in partnership with hospitals statewide and the Maryland National Guard, is opening or expanding the hours of operation at COVID-19 testing sites across the state. The following new or expanded sites will be open tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 10, for free walk-up or drive-through COVID-19 testing without an appointment.
Name and Address Hours
UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
500 Upper Chesapeake Dr.
Bel Air, MD 21014		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Anne Arundel Medical Center
2001 Medical Pkwy.
Annapolis, MD 21401		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir.
Baltimore, MD 21224		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
UM Laurel Alternate Care Site (drive-through)
7300 Van Dusen Rd.
Laurel, MD 20707		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center
(testing at Washington Education Zone/Washington University of DC)(drive-through)
6511 Princess Garden Pkwy
Lanham, MD 20706		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
UM Charles Regional Medical Center
(testing at Regency Furniture Stadium)(drive-through)
11765 St. Linus Dr.
Waldorf, MD 20602		 Daily (Mon-Sun)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
UM Capital Region Medical Center
(testing at City of Praise Family Ministries)
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD, 20785		 Mon: 12 noon – 6 p.m.
Tues-Fri: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sun: CLOSED


This entry was posted on January 10, 2022 at 3:26 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, Fire & Rescue, More News, Prince George's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.