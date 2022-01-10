Jonathan “Jon” Shelby Martin Sr., 57, of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 25, 2021 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on August 10, 1964 in Baltimore City, MD, to the late James William Martin and Theresa K. Schuler.

Jon grew up in southern St. Mary’s County, MD. After he graduated Great Mills High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps. When he left the Marine Corps, Jon returned to St. Mary’s County where he worked at several different jobs at Loffler Marine, Dyson’s Gulf Station, Stewart’s Petroleum, and Lowes, as well as working different construction jobs. He was an active member of the local “Bucksnorts”. He left Maryland and spent almost a decade living in Tarpon Springs, Florida before returning back home to St. Mary’s County. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (KoC) in Ridge, MD and during his time with the KoC Jon served as Grand Knight, Deputy Grand Knight, PGK Trustee, and Advocate.

Jon worked with his hands most of his life both as an occupation and in his spare time. He loved creating and building items out of wood and doing home repairs. He had a green thumb and loved planting flowers and growing vegetables. He was an avid lover of history and studied it every chance he got. Jon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends having a beer, playing board games or video games, listening to music, and telling stories.

He is survived by his loving partner Lisa Jean Lupis. He is also survived by his son Jonathan Shelby Martin, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; his brother Jeffrey Boothe Martin; and his granddaughter Ariana Martin of Lexington Park, MD. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter Jenna Lyn Martin. He also leaves behind his faithful dog Moses.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a contribution to the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. to help with funeral costs or make a contribution to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ in Jon’s honor.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2021 from 3 – 4 PM with a visitation hour prior to the service from 2 – 3 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.