The Reverend Doctor Stephen “Steve” William Updegrave, 73, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 3, 2022 at home with his daughter by his side.

He was born on July 15, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA to the late William James Updegrave, D.D.S. and Sarah Jane Wills Updegrave.

Stephen married Karen Marie Howe on June 12, 1971 in Philadelphia, PA. Steve often said that Karen was God’s gift to him for putting up with him for 50 years. Karen was always there to support Steve, including in his calling as a minister. During their 50 years of marriage, they enjoyed philanthropy, church organizations and events, and traveling. Steve even rode a motorcycle across the country with Karen in tow. In his free time, Steve could be found reading books, boating, riding motorcycles, and most of all spending time with his family.

All who knew Steve know that he had a sense of humor like no other, including when he was at the pulpit. He had a place in his heart for those in need and gave generously to others. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from August 1966 to May 1973. He attended Germantown Friends School in Philadelphia, PA. He continued his education in earning his Bachelor Degree in Business from Mississippi State, his Master of Divinity from Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, IN, and his Doctorate Degree in Doctrine of Ministry in Evangelism at Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, PA.

After graduating from Seminary in 1989, Steve served as the pastor of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, MD from 1989-1997. He was called to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington Park, MD in 1997 and resided with his family in St. Mary’s County from 1997 to 2012, when he retired as Pastor Emeritus. Steve and Karen returned to St. Mary’s County in 2016. They were blessed to raise three children over the span of 39 years: Matthew, Rebecca, and Cody.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Leonardtown, MD; his children, Matthew Updegrave (Dawn) of Navarre, FL, Rebecca Cline (Jason) of Leonardtown, MD and Cody Updegrave of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings, Susan Roderick of Mt. Dora, FL, Douglas Updegrave of Richmond, VA, and Ellen Parker of Philadelphia, PA; his grandchildren, Kaylee Updegrave of Birmingham, AL, Elizabeth Cline of Leonardtown, MD, and Joshua Cline of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sarah “Sally” Helen Selbee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 46707 Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653 and will be livestreamed at trinitylutheranlp.org/livestream. Interment will be held on a date to be determined at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of caring service, please send checks to the Trinity Lutheran Church and indicate Food Pantry in the memo.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.