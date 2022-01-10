AXC Ronald Jeffery Dill, USN, (Ret.), 84, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 22, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on July 1, 1937 in Newton, MA, to the late James Benjamin Dill and Alwyth Jeffery Dill.

In January 1957, Ron enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his retirement in 1976 as an Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Technician Chief Petty Officer. During his service he served in the Vietnam and Korean War and earned many citations/accommodations and awards. He travelled throughout the world including seven continents. After retiring he used his skills as a Master Electrician to start his own company, St. Andrews Electric. At the same time he was employed by Metro as a dependable and knowledgeable Electric Rail Engineer until his retirement.

On April 12, 1981, he married the love of his life, Lois Anne Norris, at their home in Hollywood, MD. Together, they celebrated over 40 wonderful years of marriage. He was very handy and a skilled carpenter. He built the porch onto his home, two sheds, and a full playset with forts for his children and grandchildren. He was a movie buff, and owned an extensive collection of movies. He also enjoyed reading spy books. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife, Ron is also survived by his children: Michael Dill of Ladoga, IN, Stephen Dill (Jennifer) of Lusby, MD, Laura Dill of Renton, WA, David Dill of Ocala, FL, Jennifer Earhart of Hollywood, MD, and James Dill of California, MD; his nephew, Paul Kerns of Marshfield, MA; 33 grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Cody.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.