Tricia Lynn Drewello, 50, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on December 30, 2021 at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on May 5, 1971 in Havre De Grace, MD to Wayne Henry Choroszej and Carolyn Elizabeth Barnhart Choroszej of Arnold, MD.

Tricia grew up in Arnold, MD and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Annapolis, MD and Anne Arundel Community College. On April 3, 1993, Tricia married the love of her life, Christopher Scott Drewello at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD (after chasing him for 5 years). Together, they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage.

In her life, Tricia held many roles including, daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and volunteer. She poured her heart and soul into everything she did, and touched everyone she met with her grace, honesty, and style. When marrying Chris, she was thrust into the world of being a Navy spouse, but no matter what challenge she was presented with, she always rose above it. Through six deployments and nine moves across the country, she was the glue that held her family together. With her passion for volunteering, she became the president of both the VS-38 and Newport Officers’ spouses clubs where she made an enormous impact on the lives of our Sailors and their families.

Being a mom to her three incredible children was Tricia’s favorite and most important job. Wherever the Navy led them, Tricia always made each house feel like a home, every holiday magical, and everyone who walked through their door feel welcome. Her love and commitment to her children motivated her to become the PTA president of their elementary school in Tampa, FL. Her impeccable leadership and fundraising expertise enabled the school to complete two playground improvement projects during her tenure. When her children joined their high school theatre program, Tricia joined as well, becoming the “Theatre Mom” and helping the program through fundraising and garnering more community support.

Tricia always had a passion for the arts, but through her children’s involvement in theatre, she developed a passion for sewing and creating costumes. This led her to help costume productions for Leonardtown High School, St. Mary’s County Parks & Recreation Summerstock, and the Newtowne Players community theatre.

Tricia’s other loves include drinking beer on the porch, listening to 1980’s pop music, performing karaoke, and spoiling her golden retrievers (past and present) Kirby, Daisy, and Whisper.

Fairy tales do come true. Always and Forever.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also survived by her children: Emily Lynn Drewello of Arlington, VA, Brian Christopher Drewello of Crofton, MD and Lauren MacKenzie Drewello of New York, NY; her sister Kristen Leigh Choroszej Tripodi (Emidio) of Arnold, MD; and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00, with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. Interment will follow at the United States Naval Academy at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tricia’s name to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St #204, Damascus, MD 20872 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.