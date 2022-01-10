James Oliver Neal born February 8, 1944 to the late Joseph Benedict and Annie Neal.

James’ education was at Banneker High School, Loveville, MD from first grade to graduation in 1962. After graduating, James was drafted into the United States Army in 1965, and served until his honorable discharge in 1971. He served in the Vietnam War and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Upon completion of his military service, James moved to Washington, D.C. to pursue a job as a waiter with the ‘’oldest, historical restaurant in Washington, D.C.’’ the Ebbitt Grill. He would mention the influential patrons that visited the restaurant and that he was privileged to serve.

The city life was never his true passion. Therefore, he decided to return to St. Mary’s County where he could enjoy more outdoor living. He would ride his bicycle to workout at the gym daily. He spent much of his time rebuilding cars, hiking, casinos, collecting antiques and art. While doing those fun activities, he managed to work multiple night hour jobs.

He also worked as a waiter with the old Willow restaurant in Leonardtown for many years. After that job he went on to work as a waiter at the ‘’Lighthouse Restaurant’’ in Solomons Island.

He then decided that he wanted to explore another area of employment. He successfully acquired a position as a government contractor with DynCorp, PAX River. He really enjoyed that assignment, but due to his illness, he had to resign in 2017.

James is survived by his loving family consisting of siblings Joseph ‘’Len’’; William (Sheila); George (Olivee); Larry; Sarah (Darrell); and Diane. Nieces: Steffanie, Linda, Ashley, Elizabeth, Kiya. Niece: Ajalia. Nephews: Leonard, Joseph, Marcus, Jamar, Coleman, and Jordan. Preceded in death: brother-in-law, William “Moe”; nephew: Joseph “JT”; niece: Nikki.

Our heartfelt appreciation to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home for their care and companionship.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Our Lady’s Parish at Medley’s Neck, Leonardtown, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph L. Neal, Larry A. Neal, Marcus Neal, George S. Neal, Darrell Carpenter, and Leonard E. Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be Jamar Wooten, Kevin Malacai, and Coleman Neal.

Contributions may be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Contributions may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.