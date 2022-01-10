Robert Thomas Nashwick, “Bob”, 83, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on January 5, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on November 18, 1938 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Anna Moorehead Walls and the late Alex P. Nashwick. Robert was the loving husband of Angela E. Nashwick, whom he married on February 11, 1965 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his son Robert John Nashwick (Robin) of Indianapolis, IN, his sisters Sharon Inkpen of Old Orchard Beach, ME and Sheila Hawkins of N. Waterboro, ME, as well as three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Robert graduated from Great Mills High School in 1957, and went on to serve in the United States Air Force for 20 years, from 1957 to 1977, during which time he was stationed at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, SC, Andrews Air Force Base, MD, Dover Air Force Base, DE, Weisbaden, Germany Air Force Base, and McGuire Air Force Base, NJ. He moved back to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1977 from McGuire Air Force Base, NJ, and worked as a Senior Coordinator for Boeing in Patuxent River, MD for 12 years until his retirement in 1994.

Robert belonged to the U.S. Air Force Sergeant Association and AARP. He enjoyed taking care of the yard and vehicles, shopping, going out to eat, and listening to old country music.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 AM with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A, Leonardtown, MD.