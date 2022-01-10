Charles County Detention Center Managing Covid-19 Cases Within Facility





The Charles County Detention Center (CCDC), in coordination with the Charles County Health Department and Prime Care Medical–the CCDC’s on-site medical provider¬–is currently addressing Covid-19 cases inside the detention center. None of the exposures have required hospitalization and resulted in cold-like symptoms. The situation was immediately and effectively managed following the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, which mitigated the spread of the virus within the facility to inmates and staff members.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the CCDC has taken every precaution necessary to keep inmates and staff safe. They developed strategic plans and contingencies to address the threat of Covid-19. At a time the entire nation has experienced a larger than average series of outbreaks, the CCDC discovered a few inmates and staff members who tested positive. Once detected, the on-site medical care staff and CCDC employees put into action their contingency plan.

In accordance with the protocol set forth by the CDC, inmates who tested positive were isolated–much like what the CDC recommends to people outside of a detention center. In addition, inmates and staff continue to wear masks, social distance and are offered vaccinations. All medical and sanitation services have been available to inmates and staff.

“These are challenging times in our nation and world regarding the Covid-19 virus. The medical and mental well-being of all community members are of the utmost concern of the men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Berry.

The CCDC will continue working with health care providers and the Charles County Health Department to manage those affected in addition to ensuring best practices are followed to address any future exposures.

