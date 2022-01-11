Police Make Arrest in 2019 Murder of 46-Year-Old Capitol Heights Man

Homicide Unit detectives charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in November of 2019.

The suspect is 28-year-old Troy Cleveland, Jr., of District Heights. He is charged with fatally shooting 46-year-old Sean Spence of Capitol Heights.

On November 20, 2019, at approximately 7:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 5700 block of Rollins Lane in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights for a shooting. Spence was located outside of his home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

On January 9, 2022, Cleveland turned himself in at the Maryland State Police Barracks in Forestville. He admitted his involvement in the shooting to investigators. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation although preliminarily, it does not appear Spence was the intended target.

Cleveland is charged with first and second degree murder and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 19-0067598.