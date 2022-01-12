Patrol Officers Recover Loaded Gun and Drugs:

On January 8, 2022, at approximately 5:38 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Washington Avenue near Cecil Street in La Plata.

Upon approaching the driver, officers detected the smell of marijuana, and further investigation showed the driver was in possession of marijuana and suspected fentanyl. Officers also found a loaded handgun in the car, and the serial number on the gun had been tampered with.

Rashad Isaiah Cobey, 21, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, use of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking, and other related charges.

On January 10, Cobey went for bond review before a judge who ordered he can be released from the detention center on personal recognizance as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Kerlin at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

