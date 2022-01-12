Police Searching for Driver & Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Fort Washington

The Prince George’s County Police Department Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information on a fatal hit-and-run in Fort Washington on December 25, 2021.

The deceased driver is 56-year-old Juan Acevedo Castellon of Fort Washington. He died of his injuries on January 8, 2022.

On December 25, 2021, at approximately 1:35 pm, patrol officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the intersection of Tucker Road and Palmer Road for a report of a vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Acevedo Castellon was traveling northbound on Tucker Road. Preliminarily, it appears an unknown driver was traveling behind him in the northbound lanes and attempted to pass the victim’s truck. While attempting to pass Acevedo Castellon, the unknown driver struck his truck, causing him to lose control and strike a tree. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0060024.

