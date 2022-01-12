Calvert County Parks & Recreation Seeks Public Input for New Harriet E. Brown Community Center

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to participate in a brief survey to provide input on the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center and Park. The survey offers a glimpse of potential site and floor plan options for the potential facility.

The public is encouraged to provide input on the center’s amenities, outdoor space, floor plans and more. The new community center will be located on Fairground Road and will replace the existing community center building located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

